Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 5,470 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 475.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 332.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 561.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

