True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.