Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.63.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $212.82 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

