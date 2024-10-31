Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of ENB opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $42.16.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
