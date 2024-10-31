Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Boosted by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 0.5% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

