DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,361 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 25.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,942,995.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,504.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,665,245.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,942,995.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,504.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.18.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

