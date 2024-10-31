NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,590.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 67.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

