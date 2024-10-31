MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $132.85 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

