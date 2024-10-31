Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 68.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

KMI stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

