abrdn plc Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

NYSE APH opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

