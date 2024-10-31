Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,777.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,447.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,890. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

