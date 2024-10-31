TD Cowen Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $80.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.