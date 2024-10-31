MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $283.70 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

