Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HRB opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

