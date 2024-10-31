Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.