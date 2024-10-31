State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,125 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,715 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,914. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

