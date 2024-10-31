Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $663,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $82,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 28.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,051,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 233,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.