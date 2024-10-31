Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 359 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

