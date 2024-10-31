Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 919 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.