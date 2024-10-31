Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 32,224 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,224 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of COP opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

