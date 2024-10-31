Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

