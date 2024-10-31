Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.