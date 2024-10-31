Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 12,634 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.