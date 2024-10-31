Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

