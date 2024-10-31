MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

