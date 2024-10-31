MONECO Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

