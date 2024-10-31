Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

