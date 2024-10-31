Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.11 and a twelve month high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

