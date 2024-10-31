Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 157,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,532 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 323,436 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.92 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.