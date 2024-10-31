Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 44,892 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETHE opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.