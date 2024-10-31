Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 188 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $364.45 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

