PFG Investments LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

