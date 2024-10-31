Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 130 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

