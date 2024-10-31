Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,035 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 177,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MFC opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.