Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 107,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Entergy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

