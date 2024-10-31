China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,707 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,468,000 after purchasing an additional 553,948 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 441,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,281,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 431,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of -3.53.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

