Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

