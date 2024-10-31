Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $621.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $481.94 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

