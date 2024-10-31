abrdn plc Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of Allegion worth $28,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

