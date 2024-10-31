MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $42,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE MSA opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

