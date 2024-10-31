Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $266.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.84 and its 200-day moving average is $335.23.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

