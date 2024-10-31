Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in RTX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

