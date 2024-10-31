abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $41,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $294.02 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.64 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.29%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

