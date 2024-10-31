Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,608 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,881 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 156,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.