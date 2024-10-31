Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

