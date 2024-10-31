Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $207.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.31. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.03 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

