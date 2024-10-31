China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 436,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after acquiring an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Xencor by 122.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 545,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

