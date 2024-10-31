Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

NYSE:DD opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

