Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $61,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

