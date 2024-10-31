Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,387 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 111.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $207.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

